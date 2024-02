Pakistani parties haggle to form a coalition following controversial elections Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to assume power. His fortunes were boosted by an army-led crackdown on his rival Imran Khan, whose candidates still won the largest number of votes.

Pakistani parties haggle to form a coalition following controversial elections Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to assume power. His fortunes were boosted by an army-led crackdown on his rival Imran Khan, whose candidates still won the largest number of votes.