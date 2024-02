Texas law professor says influx of migrants doesn't meet the definition of invasion NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with law professor Steve Vladeck about whether Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's use of the word "invasion" to describe the migrant crisis is a legal trigger.

Law Texas law professor says influx of migrants doesn't meet the definition of invasion Texas law professor says influx of migrants doesn't meet the definition of invasion Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with law professor Steve Vladeck about whether Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's use of the word "invasion" to describe the migrant crisis is a legal trigger. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor