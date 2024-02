The Super Bowl featured plenty of glitz — which all takes lots of power For the first time in Super Bowl history, all the needed power came from a renewable source. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas gets its power from a Nevada solar farm.

For the first time in Super Bowl history, all the needed power came from a renewable source. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas gets its power from a Nevada solar farm.