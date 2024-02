The recent avian flu surge is affecting poultry farmers across the U.S. Here's what you need to know to keep your backyard flock safe and healthy.

Animals The recent avian flu surge is affecting poultry farmers across the U.S. The recent avian flu surge is affecting poultry farmers across the U.S. Audio will be available later today. Here's what you need to know to keep your backyard flock safe and healthy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor