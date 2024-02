It's been 60 years since The Beatles first set foot in the U.S. Six decades ago the Beatles performed for the first time in the U.S. — in Washington D.C. It was the beginning of the "British invasion" and changed the course of American pop music.

Six decades ago the Beatles performed for the first time in the U.S. — in Washington D.C. It was the beginning of the "British invasion" and changed the course of American pop music.