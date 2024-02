It's been raining a lot in California. Can the influx of water be put to good use? Atmospheric rivers recently soaked California. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Karla Nemeth of the state's Department of Water Resources, about protecting residents from floods and future water needs.

