Influencers are asked to help stop the spread of mental health misinformation Harvard public health researchers recruited social media influencers who discuss mental health issues, and trained them to present better information to audiences.

Mental Health Influencers are asked to help stop the spread of mental health misinformation Influencers are asked to help stop the spread of mental health misinformation Audio will be available later today. Harvard public health researchers recruited social media influencers who discuss mental health issues, and trained them to present better information to audiences. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor