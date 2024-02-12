Beyoncé announces release of the 2nd part of her 'Renaissance' album in Super Bowl ad

Taylor Swift's favorite team won the Super Bowl, but Beyonce stole the show. Queen B announced the long-anticipated release of the second part of her "Renaissance" album in a Verizon Super Bowl ad. The commercial includes scenes of Beyonce breaking a block of ice at a lemonade stand and later running for office. Then two songs from the country-themed album were released online. The full album is out next month.

