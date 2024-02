The start of a Chiefs dynasty NPR's Juana Summers talks with Nate Taylor, a writer for The Athletic, about the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes becoming Super Bowl champions again after defeating San Francisco.

Sports The start of a Chiefs dynasty The start of a Chiefs dynasty Listen · 4:40 4:40 NPR's Juana Summers talks with Nate Taylor, a writer for The Athletic, about the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes becoming Super Bowl champions again after defeating San Francisco. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor