Aging, memory and the presidency Both President Biden and former President Trump have experienced public memory lapses. Experts say that's common for people of their age and not necessarily a sign of cognitive impairment or dementia.

Both President Biden and former President Trump have experienced public memory lapses. Experts say that's common for people of their age and not necessarily a sign of cognitive impairment or dementia.