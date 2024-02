Aging, memory and the presidency Both President Biden and former President Trump have experienced public memory lapses. Experts say that's common for people of their age and not necessarily a sign of cognitive impairment or dementia.

Mental Health Aging, memory and the presidency Aging, memory and the presidency Listen · 3:48 3:48 Both President Biden and former President Trump have experienced public memory lapses. Experts say that's common for people of their age and not necessarily a sign of cognitive impairment or dementia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor