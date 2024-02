Breaking down Beyoncé's unusual album announcement last night During Super Bowl LVIII, Beyoncé appeared in a commercial and announced that she'd release new music. It didn't take music fans long to turn their attention to her new songs and album announcement.

Music News Breaking down Beyoncé's unusual album announcement last night Breaking down Beyoncé's unusual album announcement last night Audio will be available later today. During Super Bowl LVIII, Beyoncé appeared in a commercial and announced that she'd release new music. It didn't take music fans long to turn their attention to her new songs and album announcement. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor