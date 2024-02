How Europe is responding to Trump's comments about NATO and Russia European leaders were mostly quiet after Donald Trump said at a campaign stop he would not defend NATO countries he deemed insufficiently paid-up.

Europe How Europe is responding to Trump's comments about NATO and Russia How Europe is responding to Trump's comments about NATO and Russia Audio will be available later today. European leaders were mostly quiet after Donald Trump said at a campaign stop he would not defend NATO countries he deemed insufficiently paid-up. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor