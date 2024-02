How Europe is responding to Trump's comments about NATO and Russia European leaders were mostly quiet after Donald Trump said at a campaign stop he would not defend NATO countries he deemed insufficiently paid-up.

Europe How Europe is responding to Trump's comments about NATO and Russia How Europe is responding to Trump's comments about NATO and Russia 4:00 European leaders were mostly quiet after Donald Trump said at a campaign stop he would not defend NATO countries he deemed insufficiently paid-up. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor