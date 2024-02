Palestinians in Rafah describe the airstrikes of Sunday night The Israeli military said it rescued two hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7 from a house in Rafah. It used air strikes as a diversion, killing more than 60 Palestinians, according to health officials.

Middle East Palestinians in Rafah describe the airstrikes of Sunday night Palestinians in Rafah describe the airstrikes of Sunday night Listen · 3:41 3:41 The Israeli military said it rescued two hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7 from a house in Rafah. It used air strikes as a diversion, killing more than 60 Palestinians, according to health officials. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor