The stock market sets new records as Wall Street's confidence in the economy grows The stock market has been blasting through record after record. The S&P 500 recently crossed a new threshold for the first time ever. What's driving this record-setting run?

Economy The stock market sets new records as Wall Street's confidence in the economy grows The stock market sets new records as Wall Street's confidence in the economy grows Audio will be available later today. The stock market has been blasting through record after record. The S&P 500 recently crossed a new threshold for the first time ever. What's driving this record-setting run? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor