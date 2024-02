Quinault Indian Nation hits milestone in effort to move village uphill to safety In a remote stretch of Washington's Olympic Peninsula, streets and sidewalks have appeared. The Quinault Indian Nation spent a decade trying to move its village of Taholah out of reach of rising seas.

