Middle East 6-year-old Gaza girl was found dead days after pleading for rescue from Israeli fire A girl in Gaza's pleas for help were heard around the world, but over the weekend the Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed the child was killed along with an ambulance crew that tried to rescue her.