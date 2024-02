Ho-Chunk master naturalist shares knowledge to breath life back into ancestral land Members of the Ho-Chunk nation in Wisconsin are part of an effort to widen the circle of professionals and volunteers tending to the earth and passing along their knowledge to others.

Environment Ho-Chunk master naturalist shares knowledge to breath life back into ancestral land Members of the Ho-Chunk nation in Wisconsin are part of an effort to widen the circle of professionals and volunteers tending to the earth and passing along their knowledge to others. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor