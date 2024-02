#2413: Just a Couple of Romantics : The Best of Car Talk From time to time mail intended for Car Talk and Ann Landers of 'Dear Abby' fame gets switched up. Of course, the brothers' handle such heartfelt missives with the requisite tact and sensitivity that their sainted mother, Elizabeth, instilled in them -after they have a few laughs first! Advice to the lovelorn from Click and Clack on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2413: Just a Couple of Romantics #2413: Just a Couple of Romantics Listen · 37:50 37:50 From time to time mail intended for Car Talk and Ann Landers of 'Dear Abby' fame gets switched up. Of course, the brothers' handle such heartfelt missives with the requisite tact and sensitivity that their sainted mother, Elizabeth, instilled in them -after they have a few laughs first! Advice to the lovelorn from Click and Clack on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.