Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images
toggle caption
Municipal Police inspect the underpass that is known to have drug consumption activity in Porto, Portugal on Monday, June 5, 2023. On a daily bases city municipal workers and officers of the Municipal Police walk the paths and areas used by drug consumers to remove used syringes to reduce injury and the spread of diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images
hide caption
Municipal Police inspect the underpass that is known to have drug consumption activity in Porto, Portugal on Monday, June 5, 2023. On a daily bases city municipal workers and officers of the Municipal Police walk the paths and areas used by drug consumers to remove used syringes to reduce injury and the spread of diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images
While opioid deaths in the U.S. have soared, Portugal has been able to cut overdose deaths by 80%. We travel there and find that the different outcomes are the result of a different approach.
And while you might be able to picture what Rio de Janeiro's world-famous Carnival looks like in the Samabadrome, on the outskirts of the city a very different celebration takes place.