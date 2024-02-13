In the face of an opioid crisis Portugal finds was to reduce overdose deaths : State of the World from NPR While opioid deaths in the U.S. have soared, Portugal has been able to cut overdose deaths by 80%. We travel there and find that the different outcomes are the result of a different approach.



And while you might be able to picture what Rio de Janeiro's world-famous Carnival looks like in the Samabadrome, on the outskirts of the city a very different celebration takes place.

State of the World from NPR Portugal's Success Combating its Opioid Crisis Portugal's Success Combating its Opioid Crisis Listen · 12:15 12:15 Enlarge this image toggle caption Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images While opioid deaths in the U.S. have soared, Portugal has been able to cut overdose deaths by 80%. We travel there and find that the different outcomes are the result of a different approach.



And while you might be able to picture what Rio de Janeiro's world-famous Carnival looks like in the Samabadrome, on the outskirts of the city a very different celebration takes place. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor