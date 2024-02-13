Meshell Ndegeocello

toggle caption Blue Note Records

Meshell Ndegeocello has made a career as a bassist, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist. She's been performing professionally for over thirty years now and has recorded albums spanning folk, rap, rock, blues, you name it.

Just a few weeks ago, she earned a Grammy for Best Alternative Jazz Album. The Omnichord Real Book isn't really jazz, though. It's sort of genre-less. It touches on neo soul, funk, afrobeat, hip-hop and experimental music. It's also unmistakable, one hundred percent Meshell Ndegeocello.

YouTube

When Meshell joined us on Bullseye back in 2009, she'd recently released her album The World Has Made Me The Man of My Dreams. She talked with us about the album, coming up in DC's go-go scene, imagining the sound of the bass and more.

This interview originally aired in January of 2009