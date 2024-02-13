Mix messages: Listeners share the songs that say 'I've got a crush on you'

For Valentine's Day this year, we asked listeners to tell us about a time they made a mixtape or playlist for someone as a way to show their love — or their infatuation, or to reveal the fact that they've got a crush.

On this week's All Songs Considered, NPR Music editor Hazel Cills and host Robin Hilton share some of the songs and stories listeners sent in, from Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes," made famous by the iconic boombox scene in the 1989 film Say Anything, to Erykah Badu's "Kiss Me On My Neck," Q-Tip's "Vivrant Thing," Depeche Mode's "Somebody" and more.