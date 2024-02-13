Accessibility links
Mix messages: Listeners share the songs that say 'I've got a crush on you' : All Songs Considered We asked listeners to tell us about a time they put a song on a mixtape or playlist to woo a crush. On this week's show, we share some of those songs ... and find out if they worked.

Featured Songs:

1. Peter Gabriel: "In Your Eyes"
2. Depeche Mode: "Somebody"
3. Erykah Badu: "Kiss Me On My Neck"
4. Madness: "It Must Be Love"
5. Mirah: "Dreamboat"
6. Q-Tip: "Vivrant Thing"
7. The Kinks: "Tired of Waiting for You"
8. The Magnetic Fields: "I Don't Want To Get Over You"
9. The Modern Lovers: "I Wanna Sleep In Your Arms"
10. Mazzy Star: "Fade Into You"

All Songs Considered

Mix messages: Listeners share the songs that say 'I've got a crush on you'

Mix messages: Listeners share the songs that say 'I've got a crush on you'

Listen · 41:08
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197958899/1230993070" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Say what you will about John Cusack in Say Anything, but the man knew how to incorporate music into his romantic gesture.
Enlarge this image
Twentieth Century Fox
Say what you will about John Cusack in Say Anything, but the man knew how to incorporate music into his romantic gesture.
Twentieth Century Fox

For Valentine's Day this year, we asked listeners to tell us about a time they made a mixtape or playlist for someone as a way to show their love — or their infatuation, or to reveal the fact that they've got a crush.

On this week's All Songs Considered, NPR Music editor Hazel Cills and host Robin Hilton share some of the songs and stories listeners sent in, from Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes," made famous by the iconic boombox scene in the 1989 film Say Anything, to Erykah Badu's "Kiss Me On My Neck," Q-Tip's "Vivrant Thing," Depeche Mode's "Somebody" and more.