Double Standard On Age For Trump And Biden?

On June 14th Donald Trump will turn 78 years old.



Joe Biden turned 81 in November.



Whether the candidates like it or not, age, mental acuity and physical fitness are issues dominating the 2024 election cycle.



Though the two men were born fewer than four years apart, voters have consistently expressed more concern about Biden's age than Trump's.



Is a double standard being applied when it comes to the presidential candidates and age?



