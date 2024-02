Donald Trump continues to express his longstanding skepticism of NATO NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Anders Adlercreutz, Finland's minister for European affairs about NATO reaction to Trump's remarks targeting the transatlantic military alliance. Finland is new to NATO.

Europe Donald Trump continues to express his longstanding skepticism of NATO Donald Trump continues to express his longstanding skepticism of NATO Listen · 5:21 5:21 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Anders Adlercreutz, Finland's minister for European affairs about NATO reaction to Trump's remarks targeting the transatlantic military alliance. Finland is new to NATO. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor