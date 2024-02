How Portugal got the number of fatal overdoses in the country to drop 80% Portugal has emerged as a promising international model for tackling a deadly drug and addiction crisis. The country has used a focus on health care and community support to save lives.

Health How Portugal got the number of fatal overdoses in the country to drop 80% How Portugal got the number of fatal overdoses in the country to drop 80% Listen · 6:51 6:51 Portugal has emerged as a promising international model for tackling a deadly drug and addiction crisis. The country has used a focus on health care and community support to save lives. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor