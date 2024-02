The Labor Department lays out last month's cost of living stats The Labor Department is delivering a report card on inflation. The Federal Reserve has said it wants more evidence that price increases are easing before it starts cutting interest rates.

Economy The Labor Department lays out last month's cost of living stats The Labor Department lays out last month's cost of living stats Listen · 3:38 3:38 The Labor Department is delivering a report card on inflation. The Federal Reserve has said it wants more evidence that price increases are easing before it starts cutting interest rates. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor