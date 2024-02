A leading candidate for president in Indonesia wants the country to increase coal use Voters in Indonesia will head to the polls Wednesday to cast ballots in a presidential election. One leading candidate is running on a platform that could increase deforestation and coal use.

Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor