A leading candidate for president in Indonesia wants the country to increase coal use Voters in Indonesia will head to the polls Wednesday to cast ballots in a presidential election. One leading candidate is running on a platform that could increase deforestation and coal use.

Asia A leading candidate for president in Indonesia wants the country to increase coal use A leading candidate for president in Indonesia wants the country to increase coal use Audio will be available later today. Voters in Indonesia will head to the polls Wednesday to cast ballots in a presidential election. One leading candidate is running on a platform that could increase deforestation and coal use. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor