Obituaries Remembering longtime 'Morning Edition' host Bob Edwards who has died at 76 Remembering longtime 'Morning Edition' host Bob Edwards who has died at 76 Audio will be available later today. Edwards hosted the show for more than 24 years. One of his longest-running radio relationships was also one of listeners' favorites: weekly conversation with sports broadcasting legend Red Barber.