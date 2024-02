Happy Mardi Gras! Enjoy Fat Tuesday — Lent is around the corner It's the last day before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent — a time of fasting and prayer for many Christians — leading up to Easter.

Happy Mardi Gras! Enjoy Fat Tuesday — Lent is around the corner It's the last day before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent — a time of fasting and prayer for many Christians — leading up to Easter.