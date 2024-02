Sunday's Super Bowl was the most watched telecast in U.S. TV history NPR's Juana Summers talks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans about Super Bowl viewership and the reach and dominance of NFL programming.

Television Sunday's Super Bowl was the most watched telecast in U.S. TV history Sunday's Super Bowl was the most watched telecast in U.S. TV history Listen · 4:20 4:20 NPR's Juana Summers talks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans about Super Bowl viewership and the reach and dominance of NFL programming. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor