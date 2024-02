Inflation in January was higher than forecasted Inflation was hotter than expected in January, with prices up 3.1% from a year ago. The news suggests it could take longer before the Federal Reserve is ready to start cutting interest rates.

Economy Inflation in January was higher than forecasted Inflation was hotter than expected in January, with prices up 3.1% from a year ago. The news suggests it could take longer before the Federal Reserve is ready to start cutting interest rates.