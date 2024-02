Portugal's approach to the opioid epidemic is a flashpoint in U.S. fentanyl debate Portugal's focus on care and treatment over law enforcement and incarceration is widely viewed as a model for helping people recover from opioid addiction. But it's become a flashpoint in the U.S.

