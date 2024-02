For decades, the 'Valentine's Bandit' has plastered Portland, Maine, with hearts The night before Valentine's Day in Portland, Maine, locals go to bed knowing the Valentine's Bandit will strike overnight, covering doorways, windows and telephone poles in bright red paper hearts.

Culture For decades, the 'Valentine's Bandit' has plastered Portland, Maine, with hearts For decades, the 'Valentine's Bandit' has plastered Portland, Maine, with hearts Listen · 3:13 3:13 The night before Valentine's Day in Portland, Maine, locals go to bed knowing the Valentine's Bandit will strike overnight, covering doorways, windows and telephone poles in bright red paper hearts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor