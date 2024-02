Meet the nightmarish clowns that take over some Rio neighborhoods during Carnival It's carnival time in Rio. Exuberant, nightmarish carnival clowns known as the "bate-bolas" take over the streets of the some of the most marginalized neighborhoods in the city.

Culture Meet the nightmarish clowns that take over some Rio neighborhoods during Carnival Meet the nightmarish clowns that take over some Rio neighborhoods during Carnival Audio will be available later today. It's carnival time in Rio. Exuberant, nightmarish carnival clowns known as the "bate-bolas" take over the streets of the some of the most marginalized neighborhoods in the city. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor