It's giving ... Valentines

Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi/NPR

L, is for the way you Listen to Planet Money

O, is for the Only podcast I hear

V, is Very, very, fiduciary

E, is for... ECONOMICS!

Every February, we dedicate a show to the things in our lives that have been giving us butterflies. Whether it's an obscure online marketplace or a piece of stunt journalism that made us green with envy. And then we go out into the world to proclaim our love...in the form of a Valentine. And we have a great roster this Valentine's Day:



- A grocery store in Los Angeles with the very best produce

- A woodworking supply company with an innovative approach to... innovation!

- A basketball player that makes a strong case for taking risky shots

- A book that catalogues the raw materials that shape our world

- A play that connects the 2008 financial crisis to the sale of the island of Manhattan in the 1600s

- And, a podcast that turns corporate intrigue into watercooler chit-chatSo cozy up with a special someone and hand them the second earbud as we take you through our 2024 Valentines!

This show was hosted by Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi, and was produced by Willa Rubin with help from Sam Yellowhorse Kesler. It was edited by Dave Blanchard and engineered by Cena Loffredo. Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Alex Goldmark is Planet Money's executive producer.

Help support Planet Money and get bonus episodes by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Always free at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, the NPR app or anywhere you get podcasts.

Find more Planet Money: Facebook / Instagram / TikTok / Our weekly Newsletter.

Music: Universal Music Production - "Summer Breeze," "The Trenches," "Cool Charm," "Melanin," "So Take Me Home"; Blue Dot Sessions - "Scratcher"