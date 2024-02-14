Accessibility links
It's giving ... Valentines : Planet Money L, is for the way you Listen to Planet Money
O, is for the Only podcast I hear
V, is Very, very, fiduciary
E, is for... ECONOMICS!

Every February, we dedicate a show to the things in our lives that have been giving us butterflies. Whether it's an obscure online marketplace or a piece of stunt journalism that made us green with envy. And then we go out into the world to proclaim our love...in the form of a Valentine. And we have a great roster this Valentine's Day:

- A grocery store in Los Angeles with the very best produce
- A woodworking supply company with an innovative approach to... innovation!
- A basketball player that makes a strong case for taking risky shots
- A book that catalogues the raw materials that shape our world
- A play that connects the 2008 financial crisis to the sale of the island of Manhattan in the 1600s
- And, a podcast that turns corporate intrigue into watercooler chit-chat

So cozy up with a special someone and hand them the second earbud as we take you through our 2024 Valentines!

Help support Planet Money and get bonus episodes by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Planet Money

It's giving ... Valentines

It's giving ... Valentines

Listen · 26:04
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197958224/1231586039" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sarah Gonzalez and Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi at Sarah's local Vallerta Supermarket in LA
Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi/NPR

L, is for the way you Listen to Planet Money

O, is for the Only podcast I hear

V, is Very, very, fiduciary

E, is for... ECONOMICS!

Every February, we dedicate a show to the things in our lives that have been giving us butterflies. Whether it's an obscure online marketplace or a piece of stunt journalism that made us green with envy. And then we go out into the world to proclaim our love...in the form of a Valentine. And we have a great roster this Valentine's Day:

- A grocery store in Los Angeles with the very best produce
- A woodworking supply company with an innovative approach to... innovation!
- A basketball player that makes a strong case for taking risky shots
- A book that catalogues the raw materials that shape our world
- A play that connects the 2008 financial crisis to the sale of the island of Manhattan in the 1600s
- And, a podcast that turns corporate intrigue into watercooler chit-chatSo cozy up with a special someone and hand them the second earbud as we take you through our 2024 Valentines!

Our 2023 valentines

Planet Money

Our 2023 valentines

This show was hosted by Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi, and was produced by Willa Rubin with help from Sam Yellowhorse Kesler. It was edited by Dave Blanchard and engineered by Cena Loffredo. Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Alex Goldmark is Planet Money's executive producer.

Help support Planet Money and get bonus episodes by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Always free at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, the NPR app or anywhere you get podcasts.

Find more Planet Money: Facebook / Instagram / TikTok / Our weekly Newsletter.

Music: Universal Music Production - "Summer Breeze," "The Trenches," "Cool Charm," "Melanin," "So Take Me Home"; Blue Dot Sessions - "Scratcher"