Pop culture that gets platonic love right : Pop Culture Happy Hour There have been countless romantic movies and TV shows — and a virtually infinite number of ways to watch people fall in love. But we're here to celebrate pop culture that revolves around friendship — where people love and care about each other deeply, even though they'll never kiss. Today we're recommending things to watch that get platonic love right.

Review Pop Culture Happy Hour Pop culture that gets platonic love right Pop culture that gets platonic love right Listen · 16:11 16:11 Enlarge this image toggle caption NBC / Alamy NBC / Alamy There have been countless romantic movies and TV shows — and a virtually infinite number of ways to watch people fall in love. But we're here to celebrate pop culture that revolves around friendship — where people love and care about each other deeply, even though they'll never kiss. Today we're recommending things to watch that get platonic love right. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor