Remembering Longtime NPR Host Bob Edwards : Fresh Air We remember Peabody award-winning broadcast journalist Bob Edwards, who died on Saturday at the age of 76. He was the first and longest-serving host of NPR's Morning Edition, from the show's inception in 1979 until 2004. Terry Gross recorded two interviews with Edwards.



Also, John Powers review Perfect Days, the new film from director Wim Wenders.

Also, John Powers review Perfect Days, the new film from director Wim Wenders.