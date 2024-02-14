Love Languages And Other Relationship Myths, Debunked

Enlarge this image toggle caption Spencer Platt/Getty Images Spencer Platt/Getty Images

What's your love language? Acts of service, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, or quality time?

The concept has been around since the early 1990s. Gary Chapman, a Baptist pastor, came up with the idea after counseling couples. Chapman published a book in 1992 called, "The Five Love Languages: Secrets to Love That Lasts."



It's sold more than 20 million copies, was translated into 49 languages, and has only become more popular through online self-help articles and dating app prompts.

But new research is debunking the popular love languages theory. And there's little evidence linking it to happier partnerships.



For Valentine's Day, we speak with a researcher and relationship experts about what really makes for healthy relationships.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a