By a margin of 1 vote the House voted to impeach the Homeland Security secretary NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with UNC constitutional law professor Michael Gerhardt about the implications of House Republicans voting to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

