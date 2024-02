A Tunisian mother lost 2 daughters to ISIS. 'Four Daughters' delves into how The Oscar-nominated documentary Four Daughters tells the story of Olfa Hamrouni's two eldest daughters, who disappeared to join ISIS. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with the director Kaouther Ben Hania.

The Oscar-nominated documentary Four Daughters tells the story of Olfa Hamrouni's two eldest daughters, who disappeared to join ISIS. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with the director Kaouther Ben Hania.