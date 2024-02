For the first time, 2 students receive college athletic scholarships for Cornhole Cornhole is the game where you toss a bag at a board, and try to drop it in the hole. Colorado high schoolers Jaxson Remmick and Gavin Hamann head to South Carolina to play for Winthrop University.

