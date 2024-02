House Republicans impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas House Republicans voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The measure passed by a single vote.

House Republicans voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The measure passed by a single vote.