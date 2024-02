Research: Tai chi may be better at reducing blood pressure than aerobic exercise A new study finds that tai chi is better than conventional aerobic exercise at lowering blood pressure in middle-aged people with prehypertension.

Fitness & Nutrition Research: Tai chi may be better at reducing blood pressure than aerobic exercise Research: Tai chi may be better at reducing blood pressure than aerobic exercise Audio will be available later today. A new study finds that tai chi is better than conventional aerobic exercise at lowering blood pressure in middle-aged people with prehypertension. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor