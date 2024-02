New York Democrat Tom Suozzi will succeed ex-GOP Rep. George Santos Democrat Tom Suozzi has won the race to succeed former Republican Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from the House last year. Suozzi will serve out the remainder of Santos' term.

