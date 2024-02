Indonesia, the world's third largest democracy, has voted for a new president Exit polls suggest the country's defense minister is in the lead. He has both the backing of the current president, but he also has a controversial record on human rights.

Asia Indonesia, the world's third largest democracy, has voted for a new president Indonesia, the world's third largest democracy, has voted for a new president Listen · 3:16 3:16 Exit polls suggest the country's defense minister is in the lead. He has both the backing of the current president, but he also has a controversial record on human rights. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor