Asia Indonesia, the world's third largest democracy, has voted for a new president Indonesia, the world's third largest democracy, has voted for a new president Audio will be available later today. Exit polls suggest the country's defense minister is in the lead. He has both the backing of the current president, but he also has a controversial record on human rights.