Vice President Harris to travel to Germany for a series of meetings with U.S. allies Kamala Harris will hold a series of meetings with world leaders at the annual Munich Security Conference at a pivotal time in the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Europe Vice President Harris to travel to Germany for a series of meetings with U.S. allies Vice President Harris to travel to Germany for a series of meetings with U.S. allies Listen · 3:38 3:38 Kamala Harris will hold a series of meetings with world leaders at the annual Munich Security Conference at a pivotal time in the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor