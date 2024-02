The Valentine's Day Bandit died last year — but the tradition he started lives on Residents of Portland, Maine, woke up Wednesday to see their city covered in paper hearts. Despite the famed Valentine's Day Bandit's death last year, the tradition continues.

Culture The Valentine's Day Bandit died last year — but the tradition he started lives on The Valentine's Day Bandit died last year — but the tradition he started lives on Listen · 2:12 2:12 Residents of Portland, Maine, woke up Wednesday to see their city covered in paper hearts. Despite the famed Valentine's Day Bandit's death last year, the tradition continues. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor